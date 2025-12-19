Adani to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in airport business, readies for Navi Mumbai launch

The Adani Group’s expanding grip on India’s aviation infrastructure is set to tighten further, with the conglomerate planning to invest around Rs 1 lakh crore in its airports business over the next five years, reinforcing concerns about increasing concentration and market dominance in a sector critical to national connectivity.

The Hindu reported that the investment push comes as Navi Mumbai International Airport prepares to begin commercial operations on December 25. Speaking to PTI ahead of the launch, Jeet Adani, director of Adani Airports, said the group remains bullish on India’s aviation growth, projecting annual expansion of 15–16 per cent for the sector.

The new airport is being developed by Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd, in which the group holds a controlling 74 per cent stake.

Built at an initial cost of Rs 19,650 crore, the first phase of the greenfield airport will handle 20 million passengers annually, with long-term plans to scale capacity up to 90 million. While the project is positioned as a solution to congestion at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, critics note that the addition also deepens the group’s dominance over Mumbai’s aviation gateways.

Jeet Adani said Mumbai’s existing airport had been supply-constrained since 2016 and unable to keep pace with rising demand. The commissioning of Navi Mumbai airport, he said, would bring some relief. However, with both airports now under the same corporate umbrella, questions remain over competition, pricing power and long-term checks on operational influence in one of India’s busiest aviation markets.