Adani Group on verge of pre-Hindenburg market value, only $30 billion short

While allegations of malpractices allegedly followed by the Adani Group as made in the Hindenburg report remain under probe by SEBI, the conglomerate’s shares have rallied over time with continued support from the Modi government.

A Bloomberg report on 24 May 2024 showed that Adani Enterprises, the group’s flagship company, had fully recovered from the losses incurred by the short-sellers report in early 2023, thanks to debt reduction and the securing of major projects.

The stock regained over $30 billion in losses following allegations of widespread corporate misconduct and share-price manipulation by US-based Hindenburg Research, which the ports-to-power conglomerate has consistently denied these claims.

The flagship stock on 24 May surged 1.7 per cent to Rs 3,445.05 on Friday, nearly tripling since its low point in February 2023. This latest rise comes amid expectations that Adani Enterprises’ stock will be added to the S&P BSE Sensex Index in June, potentially attracting passive investment flows.

SEBI’s ongoing investigation explores the complexities of foreign portfolio investors’ ownership, scrutinising corporate governance issues such as related party transactions, and examining the auditors' roles.

The Hindenburg report claimed that certain Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPIs) in Adani Group stocks were owned by shell companies located outside India and closely linked to the group. The report said these investments allegedly helped artificially inflate Adani Group’s stock values.

Under Rule 19(A) of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules 1957, listed companies are required to maintain a minimum of 25 per cent public shareholding to ensure transparency and prevent market manipulation.