JPC within a month of INDIA govt taking office to probe Adani scam: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday attacked the Modi government over a media report that claimed that the Adani Group passed off low-quality coal as far more expensive cleaner fuel in transactions with a Tamil Nadu PSU, and said that a JPC (joint parliamentary committee) will be set up within one month of an INDIA bloc government taking office to probe such allegations.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi claimed that a "huge coal scam" has come to light under the BJP government, through which "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's favourite friend Adani" has looted thousands of crores of rupees by selling low-grade coal at three times the price, which the common people have paid for from their pockets in the form of expensive electricity bills.

There was no immediate reaction from the Adani Group but in the past, the conglomerate has rejected all such allegations.

Citing documents secured by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), the Financial Times has reported that the Adani Group passed off low-quality coal as far more expensive cleaner fuel in transactions with the public sector Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO).

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "Will the Prime Minister disclose how many tempos were used to keep ED, CBI, and IT quiet about this open corruption? After 4 June, an INDIA bloc government will investigate this mega scam and account for every penny looted from the public."