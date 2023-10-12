Adani Group inflated coal import price between 2019 and 2021, says FT report

Customs reports in both Indonesia and India examined by the Financial Times (FT) relating to 30 coal shipments between 2019 and 2021 show that import prices or the value of coal declared in India were much higher than export declarations made in Indonesia.

The imported coal supplied to power plants at inflated costs thus raised fuel costs and the cost of electricity generation, forcing Indian consumers and businesses to "overpay" for their electricity, an FT report published on Thursday suggests.

"In January 2019, DL Acacia, a 229 m-long bulk carrier with a South Korean owner and Panamanian flag, departed the Indonesian port of Kaliorang in East Kalimantan carrying 74,820 tonnes of thermal coal destined for the fires of an Indian power station,” the report reads in part.