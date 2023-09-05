Is Adani set to supply electricity in Kerala as power crisis looms in state?

The Adani Power and DB Power have expressed interest in the tenders been floated by the Kerala State Electricity Board to resolve the power crisis in the state. The Board had to float tenders because in May the Kerala government had cancelled KSEB’s long-term power agreements to purchase power from three private companies for 25 years citing corruption.

In the bids that were opened on Monday, Adani Power agreed to supply 303 MW at Rs 6.88 per unit and DB Power stated it would supply 100MW at Rs 6.88 per unit during the reverse e-bidding for the 500MW power purchase agreement (PPA) with KSEB. Adani and DB Power had originally quoted Rs 6.90 and Rs 6.97 per unit respectively. However, following negotiations, they revised it to Rs 6.88 per unit.

Though the board had floated tender for 500MW, the companies have offered to provide only 403 MW. The board will open another tender for purchase of 200 MW on a short-term contract on Tuesday and the one for the purchase of 500 MW on Wednesday.