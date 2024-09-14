Adani in TIME’s 'World’s Best Companies of 2024', well below HCL, Infosys, Wipro

Leading integrated business conglomerate Adani Group on Friday, 13 September, made a point of highlighting that it has been featured in TIME magazine’s prestigious ‘World’s Best Companies of 2024’ list.

The list has been prepared in collaboration with Statista, a global industry ranking and statistics portal.

They did not feature in the top 100, however. The Adani Group placed at 752 out of the 1,000 entities selected. Reliance Industries placed at 646.

To be fair, no other Indian company makes it into the top 100 either. Of the Indian companies, HCLTech has the top spot at 112, followed by Infosys at 119 and Wipro at 134.

Several other Indian names come in the top 500, and even some lesser-known ones like the Motherson Group (manufacturer of automotive parts) placed ahead of the behemoth that is the Adani Group, with its eight listed companies.

However, leading the list are the Top 10 — all internationally recognised names

Apple

Accenture

Microsoft

BMW Group

Amazon

Electricite de France

American Express

Meta Platforms

Siemens

JPMorganChase