Swiss authorities freeze over $310 million in Adani-linked funds amid money laundering probe

Swiss authorities have frozen more than $310 million held in multiple Swiss bank accounts as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering and securities forgery involving the Adani Group.

According to recent information revealed by Hindenburg Research, the investigation, which dates back to 2021, has unearthed suspicious investments made by a frontman linked to billionaire Gautam Adani.

The funds, reportedly sequestered across six Swiss banks, are believed to have been funnelled into opaque entities based in the British Virgin Islands, Mauritius, and Bermuda.

These offshore funds primarily held shares of Adani Group companies, according to Swiss criminal court documents. The revelations were first reported by Swiss media outlet Gotham City and later cited by Hindenburg in a post on the social media platform X.

According to the report, the Geneva Public Prosecutor’s Office had initiated investigations into Adani's business dealings long before Hindenburg Research published its scathing report on January 24, 2023, accusing the Adani Group of extensive fraud.

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) has since taken over the case, underscoring the serious nature of the allegations.

Hindenburg’s latest post highlighted the Swiss court’s findings, stating that the alleged frontman’s investments in the offshore funds were almost exclusively focused on Adani stocks.

The Geneva Public Prosecutor’s investigation into these transactions reportedly began before the now-infamous Hindenburg report titled ”Adani Group: How the World’s 3rd Richest Man Is Pulling the Largest Con in Corporate History.”