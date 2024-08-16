The SEBI–Adani–Hindenburg saga: How not to handle a credibility crisis

The manner in which India’s market regulator, the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI), has gone about investigating the astounding rise in share prices of the Adani group has been troubling for independent observers, even before Hindenburg Research, a US-based firm that specialises in forensic financial research, released its explosive report 18 months ago.

This harks back to the tenure of another chairman who is now associated with the concerned industry group, but it was always assumed that SEBI’s reluctance was primarily due to political compulsions.

Having ignored the inexplicable price run-up, SEBI, under the present chief, focused its post-Hindenburg investigation primarily on short-selling activities. Even a novice investor understands that short-selling opportunities emerge only when stock prices soar far beyond a company’s fundamentals or future prospects.

The explosive new ‘whistleblower’ documents released by Hindenburg Research on 10 August give a new twist to the issue and have led to a full-blown credibility crisis at the market regulator. They question chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch’s (MPB) personal integrity and ‘disclosures’ with a set of facts and documents.

As one of the top 5 capital markets in the world and a key resource mobiliser for the Indian economy, restoring confidence in the independence of our regulatory mechanism is of paramount importance today. What we are witnessing, instead, is a textbook example of how not to handle such a situation.

In the 36 hours since Hindenburg released its sensational allegations, there was complete silence from the government and the finance ministry, which oversees SEBI. Instead, we have seen a series of statements from those involved which raise more questions than they answer.