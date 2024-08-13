Why is SEBI allowing the BJP to make it the laughing stock of India?

Noting that the 'absurdity and atrociousness of the dizzying prices of stocks' should have been warning enough, Jha said 'The Board of Directors of SEBI need to explain their striking disinterestedness in the dazzling growth of Adani group’s market capitalisation, especially given their alleged cosy relationship with the Modi government.'

2. The second question expresses incredulity at SEBI's alleged blindness to what the author considers clear evidence of market manipulation: 'In 2022, just seven Adani Group companies accounted for a bizarre 80 per cent of BSE-listed companies' market capitalisation growth. Even a first-year tyro doing a bachelor’s in commerce would have said: Whoa! Ye kya ho raha hai (What is happening here)? But SEBI thought that the disproportionate share of a group’s role in share price growth did not deserve a high-powered public scrutiny?'

The letter goes on to enumerate what SEBI 'missed or evidently ignored', noting discrepancies that the companies' annual reports cannot explain:

'Adani Power PE was 769 while Tata Power was trading at 34; Adani Gas had a PE of 747 while its rival Indraprastha Gas was at 17... The hard truth, it appears, is that you all slept through a brazen manipulation of the markets, abdicating your responsibility altogether.'

'Hindenburg raised red flags; but SEBI drawing a blank on investigations after more than one year in a world of KYC and electronic funds transfers with permanent digital trails is like saying: We need proof that Paris just hosted the Olympics,' the author rails.