'No regulatory failure', committee headed by ex-SC judge on Adani Group-Hindenburg controversy

The committee said the Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in question have made declarations of the beneficial owner by identifying the natural persons controlling their decisions for purposes of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and this is the declaration that comports to compliance with the FPI Regulations. "Sebi has been investigating the ownership of the 13 overseas entities since October 2020...," it noted.



The committee said: "The legislative policy of SEBI under the FPI Regulations requiring disclosure of beneficial owners was in consonance with the requirements under the PMLA. Besides, in 2018, the very provision dealing with 'opaque structure' and requiring an FPI to be able to disclose every ultimate natural person at the end of the chain of every owner of economic interest in the FPI, was done away with."



The report said: "Yet, in 2020, the investigation and enforcement has moved in the opposite direction, stating that the ultimate owner of every piece of economic interest in an FPI must be capable of being ascertained. It is this dichotomy that has led to SEBI drawing a blank worldwide, despite its best efforts."