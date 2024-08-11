Who is SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch and what are her options now?

When ICICI Bank veteran Madhabi Puri Buch was appointed to head SEBI (the Securities and Exchange Control Board of India) in 2022, she became its first woman and the first non-IAS chief since 2002, and the very first from the private sector. Buch has also been the first and the only woman so far to serve as a whole-time member of SEBI. She was also the youngest SEBI head ever, at the age of 56 , in 2022.

Her four-year stint as whole-time member and in-charge of the funds and surveillance divisions at SEBI would allow her to hit the ground running, it was thought, at a time when market sentiments were already choppy. She was expected to calm investors’ nerves and ensure good corporate governance at SEBI.

A graduate of St Stephen’s College and an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, Buch started her 20-year stint with ICICI as a project finance analyst, continuing till 1992. She re-joined the private lender in 1997 and rose through the ranks to become an executive director in 2006—part of the team that included Chanda Kocchar, led by then-chief executive K.V. Kamath.

Buch then served as the CEO of ICICI Securities, the broking and investment banking arm of the ICICI Group, between 2009 and 2011. When she left in 2011, she was stepping down from the roles of both managing director and chief executive of ICICI Securities.