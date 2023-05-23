Rule prohibiting investment by opaque funds removed by SEBI on 'weak grounds', claims Congress

The expert committee had revealed that this was partly of SEBI's own making, after the regulator did away with the requirement on identifying the ultimate beneficial owner of foreign funds and deleted provisions on "opaque structures", Ramesh said.



"This despite PM (Narendra) Modi's frequent and evidently empty rhetoric against black money and offshore tax havens," he added.



Posting his statement, Ramesh tweeted, "Here is my statement on the latest revelation this morning on the Modani MegaScam which gets curiouser and curiouser by the day as new information trickles out."



"A report today in a leading economic daily now provides details as to how the rule prohibiting investment by opaque funds, i.e. Regulation 32(1)(f) of SEBI (FPI) Regulations, was done away with on weak grounds. Can SEBI explain the pressures placed on it to move in this unexpected direction?" he said in his statement.