Adani Saga: Rahul Gandhi trains guns on PM, says only Modi could stall an investigation

Whose money is being used?

Gandhi, the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, began his press conference by demanding answers to several critical questions. His first being, “Whose money is being used in these financial manoeuvres? Is it Adani's, or is it someone else's, and if so, whose?” The Congress leader emphasised the need for transparency regarding the sources of these funds, which have raised eyebrows in recent times.

Gandhi held his press conference on Thursday hours after the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a global network of investigative journalists, published a report that claimed that exclusive documents obtained by it showed that in at least two cases, investors turned out to have widely reported ties to the Adani family, the group’s majority shareholders and helped manipulate Adani companies’ stock prices.

The Financial Times and The Guardian carried news reports based on the OCCRP probe earlier today.