Mumbai set for third national Oppn I.N.D.I.A bloc meet on Friday

The stage is set for the third National Opposition INDIA Conclave meeting scheduled here on September 1, the organisers said here on Thursday.

As many as 28 opposition parties from all over India -- up from 26 at the last Bengaluru meet in July -- shall attend the deliberations scheduled between 10.30 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Friday.

Nearly 100 leaders from these parties, including 11 Chief Ministers, Presidents or Vice-Presidents and other top functionaries have started arriving here from Wednesday onwards.

Some like West Bengal CM and All India Trinamool Congress President Mamata Banerjee, Rashtriya Janata Dal President Lalu Prasad, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and others have reached Mumbai in the past two days.