Adanis under fire: SEBI knew of stock scam in Adani Group?

The Financial Times and The Guardian on Thursday, 31 August, revealed fresh evidence that indicates close aides and associates of Vinod Adani, brother of group chairperson Gautam Adani, had secretly bought Adani shares.

The Adani Group had denied until March this year that Vinod had an active role. On paper, the investment in question appears to be from the 'public', but was used by the Group to manipulate stock prices.

The investigation identifies, for the first time, Chang Chung-Ling from Taiwan and Nasser Ali Shaban Ahli from the United Arab Emirates, as associates of Vinod Adani. It also shows their investments were ‘overseen by a Vinod Adani employee, raising questions whether they were front men used to bypass rules for Indian companies'.

The investigation also unearthed correspondence between the then director of revenue intelligence (DRI) and the then SEBI chief that indicates that SEBI was investigating the dealings of the Adani Group in the stock market in 2014.

The SEBI, however, has claimed before the Supreme Court that allegations that it had been investigating into the stock market dealings of the Adani Group since 2016 were ‘baseless’. It has claimed that it first looked into the allegations in 2020.