Hindenburg report claims stakes in Adani offshore funds for SEBI chairperson, husband

“We suspect SEBI’s unwillingness to take meaningful action against suspect offshore shareholders in the Adani Group may stem from chairperson Madhabi Buch’s complicity in using the exact same funds used by Vinod Adani, brother of Gautam Adani,” says a damning new report from Hindenburg Research released late on Saturday evening.

Sixteen hours earlier, the firm had posted a teaser saying “something big soon, India”, triggering speculation that it would be targeting another Indian company. In January 2023, the firm had released its now famous report accusing the Adani Group of committing corporate fraud.

However, the new report has taken everyone by surprise by pointing fingers at the SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch.

SEBI, the regulator of the Indian securities and capital market, was entrusted by the Supreme Court of India to inquire into the earlier Hindenburg report on the Adani Group, in which endeavour it had claimed to draw a blank. In July, SEBI also served a virtual show-cause to the US firm, over which it has no jurisdiction, but stopped short of accusing it of factual inaccuracies.

The damning new report implicating the SEBI chairperson, based on whistleblower documents — several of which have been made part of the new report, has strengthened the demand for an inquiry by a Joint Parliamentary Committee.