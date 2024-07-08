SEBI notice says Hindenburg shared Adani report with client 2 months before publishing

Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), in its 46-page show-cause notice to Hindenburg Research, has detailed how the US short-seller shared an advance copy of its critical report on the Adani Group with New York-based hedge fund manager Mark Kingdon two months before its public release.

The show-cause notice alleged that Hindenburg, Kingdon's hedge fund, and a broker associated with Kotak Mahindra Bank benefited from the over $150 billion decline in the market value of Adani group's 10 listed firms after the publication of the report.

The markets regulator has also accused Hindenburg of making "unfair" profits through collusion, using non-public and misleading information to induce panic selling in Adani Group stocks.

Last week, senior lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani alleged that a businessman with Chinese links had commissioned the report by Hindenburg Research which led to shares of Adani Group companies taking a hit.