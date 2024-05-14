SEBI sanctions former Kwality Ltd promoter for insider trading violations

SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) has levied substantial penalties against Sanjay Dhingra, the former promoter of Kwality Limited, a major player in the dairy industry (not to be confused with Kwality Wall's).

Dhingra has been directed to forfeit profits exceeding Rs 2.12 crore, allegedly accrued through insider trading activities. This regulatory crackdown and a Rs 5 lakh fine signifies a stringent stance against malpractices in the securities market.

Kwality Ltd is a dairy company that processes and manufactures dairy products such as milk, ghee, butter, milk powder, curd, yoghurt, and cheese, sold under the brand name 'Dairy Best'.

The SEBI order, issued on 14 May, enforces a six-month ban on Dhingra's participation in the securities market, reflecting the gravity of the violations attributed to him. The regulatory action stems from complaints received by SEBI, prompting an in-depth probe into potential price manipulation within Kwality Limited's stock.

During the investigative process, it emerged that Dhingra, who formerly held pivotal roles as both promoter and managing director in the company, had allegedly flouted the Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) Regulations. Specifically, SEBI scrutinised trading activities spanning from 1 May 2018 to 31 July 2018, extending its examination period to delve deeper into the matter.