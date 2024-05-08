SEBI refines guidelines to target employee misconduct

Under the amended rules governing employee services, SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) has empowered competent authorities to take decisive action, including the recovery of pecuniary losses incurred by the board owing to employee misconduct. This includes the ability to reclaim such losses from pay and other entitlements to staff members.

To bolster accountability and integrity within its ranks, SEBI has announced other stringent measures aimed at curbing misconduct and corrupt practices among employees. The regulatory body unveiled its new framework through a notification issued on 6 May, outlining rules that will apply to former employees who have resigned, retired, or completed their deputation tenure.

The notification specifies that such measures can be initiated if an employee is suspected of acting improperly, engaging in corrupt practices, or wielding their authority maliciously. SEBI emphasised that the new framework is designed to maintain accountability across all stages of an employee's tenure, extending even to those who have left the organisation.

SEBI asserted its authority to withhold gratuity payments during the pendency of any disciplinary proceedings initiated against an employee. This decision to withhold gratuity, either partially or in full, underscores the seriousness with which SEBI is approaching allegations of misconduct within its workforce.

Observers said the recent scrutiny faced by the Adani Group with SEBI's latest guidelines to employees, also raised questions about the regulatory body's response to potential breaches and misconduct within the organisation.

As six Adani Group firms received show cause notices from SEBI for alleged breaches in related-party transactions and non-compliance with listing regulations during the quarter ending 31 March 2024, the spotlight has intensified on SEBI's own internal governance. SEBI's investigation into the Adani Group follows allegations raised by US-based Hindenburg Research, whose findings were later echoed by the regulator in its report to the Supreme Court.