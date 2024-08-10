After Adani, Hindenburg hints at another major Indian corporate expose

Hindenburg Research, the short-selling firm known for its critical reports, has posted a cryptic message on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, hinting at a new reveal from India.

The message, posted on Saturday, 10 August, simply read, "Something big soon, India," leaving the financial markets and corporate entities speculating about who or what might be in the crosshairs.

This announcement comes more than a year after Hindenburg's explosive report on the Adani Group in January 2023, which had a devastating impact on the conglomerate.

Just as Adani Enterprises was preparing to launch a share sale, Hindenburg released a scathing critique, accusing the group of engaging in "the largest con in corporate history."

The fallout from that report was severe. Adani Group's market capitalisation plummeted by approximately $86 billion, as stocks across the conglomerate's portfolio suffered massive devaluation.

Additionally, there was a significant sell-off in the group's overseas-listed bonds. Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) saw its stock price drop by 59% within a month following the report's release.