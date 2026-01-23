Adani stocks slide as SEC pursues summons; weak quarterly earnings add to selloff

Shares of multiple Adani group companies sank sharply on Friday as a double whammy of regulatory scrutiny in the US and disappointing quarterly results spooked investors. The selloff followed reports that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has asked a Brooklyn court for approval to serve summons to Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani via email in a fraud and alleged USD 265-million bribery case, after failing to obtain assistance from Indian authorities.

Adani Enterprises, the group’s flagship, slid 9.38 per cent to Rs 1,891.60 on the BSE, while Adani Power dropped 8.84 per cent to Rs 128.35, Adani Ports fell 7.81 per cent to Rs 1,303.35, and Adani Total Gas declined 7.55 per cent to Rs 507.

Adani Green Energy was the biggest casualty, plunging 13.20 per cent to Rs 785 after reporting a dramatic collapse in quarterly profit. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) also tumbled 10.57 per cent to Rs 827.20 after posting an over 8 per cent decline in net profit and briefly hitting the lower circuit. The broader market mirrored the gloom, with the Sensex shedding 769.67 points to 81,537.70 and the Nifty dropping 241.25 points to 25,048.65.

The SEC lawsuit, filed in November 2024, accuses Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani of violating US securities laws by making false and misleading statements related to Adani Green Energy Ltd. The Adani group has rejected the allegations outright, saying accusations of paying bribes for solar contracts are “baseless” and that the conglomerate complies with all laws.