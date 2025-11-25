Environmental tragedy: Cong slams tree felling for Adani coal project in MP

The Congress on Tuesday sharpened its attack on the Adani Group, accusing it of “procedural short-circuiting” to clear vast stretches of forest land in Dhirauli, Madhya Pradesh, for a coal mine — an operation the party described as an “environmental tragedy” and a “social and economic disaster” for Adivasi communities whose livelihoods depend on the forests.

The allegations land at a moment when the national debate over environmental governance has been heightened by a recent Supreme Court decision to recall its own earlier judgment that had barred the Union government from granting retrospective environmental clearances — a move widely criticised for giving a potential free pass to violators.

Though the Adani Group and the Madhya Pradesh government have not responded to the latest charges, the state has previously dismissed all allegations as “baseless”, asserting that every statutory requirement has been met.

Congress MP general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh, however, insisted that “Modani & Co.” had bypassed mandatory procedures to gain access to forest land. “Reports have now emerged that large-scale tree felling has begun in the village under heavy police presence,” he said, adding that villagers have been prevented from approaching the site, outsiders barred, and MP Adivasi Congress president Ramu Tekam arrested for protesting.

Ramesh, a former Union environment minister, warned that the clearing of the forest would destroy the economic base of Adivasi families, who rely on forest produce, seasonal harvesting and grazing. “This is an environmental tragedy and a social and economic disaster for the local Adivasi tribes,” he said.