Chhattisgarh: Lust for black diamond spells doom for Hasdeo

The Hasdeo Arand forest may soon be history. Spread over 1.70 lakh hectares in Chhattisgarh, the last contiguous stretch of dense forest in central India is threatened by new mining leases and the largescale felling of trees. Not only does this ‘lung of central India’ help regulate the climate, it is home to 640 floral species, 128 medicinal plants, 92 bird species and numerous endangered animals.

Mining in this catchment area for the Hasdeo river will disrupt water supply for both agriculture and industry, affect the livelihoods of five million people and jeopardise the future of the Bango dam.

Densely packed below the surface of the forest are ‘black diamonds’ — an estimated five billion tonnes of coal deposits. Unlike most coal blocks, these are said to be closer to the surface, hence easier to mine and lighter on initial overheads, making Hasdeo doubly attractive for the coal mining lobby.

The UPA government managed to protect the forest for a while. With a surge in the demand for power, a weakened UPA knuckled under and reluctantly allowed a section of the outer perimeter of Hasdeo to be mined.

The Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RRVUN) bought mining rights for two out of 23 coal blocks in 2007 — the Parsa East and Kente Basan mines (PEKB). In 2010, its proposal to divert 1,898 hectares of forest land in the Sarjuga district was placed before the expert forest advisory committee (FAC) of the ministry of environment, forest and climate change. The FAC shot down the proposal, citing the area’s immense ecological value as a reason for its continued conservation.

The energy deficit state of Rajasthan approached Jairam Ramesh, the then environment minister. On 23 June 2011, Ramesh overruled the FAC’s recommendation and granted stage 1 approval, pointing out that the block was located in a fringe area and did not impinge on the richly biodiverse Hasdeo Arand forest. The final stage 2 approval came through on 15 March 2012, by which time Ramesh was no longer heading the ministry.