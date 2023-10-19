After Apple, Google says it will manufacture smartphones in India

Google's announcement that it will produce its Pixel smartphones in India is poised to reshape the nation's manufacturing landscape. Following Google's launch of the latest Pixel smartphone series, Thursday's development successfully answers critical questions about India's manufacturing future and its ability to attract tech giants. It, however, also leaves several manufacturing requirements, such as manpower issues, to be addressed.

Rick Osterloh, Google's senior vice president of devices and services, has stated that the upcoming Pixel 8 will be the first device manufactured in India, with production set to begin in 2024. While Google has confirmed its partnership with domestic and international manufacturers, the details remain undisclosed.

Union minister for electronics and information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw welcomed Google's decision and made specific requests, stating, "We have asked Google to start manufacturing Tensor chips for Pixel phones in an Indian lab within the next three years. We have also urged them to bring their supply chain partners to India." This aligns with India's ambitious goal of achieving $300 billion in electronics product manufacturing by 2025-26.

This development parallels Apple's push to expand local production of its flagship iPhone devices in India. Tata Electronics, a Tata Group subsidiary, is already involved in manufacturing iPhone casings at its Tamil Nadu facility in Hosur and recently secured orders for the assembly of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.