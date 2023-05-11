Google Pixel 7a now in India; likely competition for the iPhone?

"Pixel 7a includes Super Res Zoom up to 8x to give you sharp, high-quality images so you'll never miss a detail when taking photos from further away," according to the company.



Pixel 7a has the same familiar design as Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, with its iconic Pixel camera bar and smooth, sculpted surfaces.



Featuring an all-new midframe architecture, Pixel 7a is Google's most durable A-series yet, equipped to handle drops and tumbles. And to support Pixel's continued commitment to sustainability, the aluminium housing is made with 100 per cent recycled content.



It also has all the Pixel Speech features powered by Tensor G2 like Live Translate, Recorder Speaker Labels, Assistant Voice Typing, and Voice Messaging Transcription on the Messages app.