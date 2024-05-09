AI Express cabin crew call off strike; 25 sacked members to be reinstated

Air India Express cabin crew on Thursday, 9 May, decided to withdraw their strike, while the airline agreed to reinstate 25 staff who were terminated from service, according to sources.

A section of the cabin crew started reporting sick from the night of Tuesday, 7 May, to protest against alleged mismanagement at the airline, forcing cancellation of more than 170 flights and impacting thousands of passengers at various airports.

The decisions to end the strike and withdraw the termination letters were made at a conciliation meeting between the representatives of the cabin crew and the airline management at the office of the chief labour commissioner (central) in Delhi.

The meeting, which went on for nearly five hours, included representatives of the Air India Express Employees Union (AIXEU) and the airline management. The union is affiliated to the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), an associate of the RSS.

After the meeting, Girish Chandra Arya, all-India secretary of the BMS, said the termination of the 25 cabin crew sacked this morning has been withdrawn.

Both parties will further discuss the issues that led to this escalation, it was agreed, and the next meeting will be on 28 May, he said.

After a detailed discussion and in response to persuasion and appeals from the conciliation officer and the chief labour commissioner, the union representatives agreed that all the cabin crew members who have reported sick will report for duty with fitness certificates immediately. A document has been signed to this effect by the representatives of the union and the airline:

'On appeal of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), the management agreed to reinstate 25 cabin crew who have been terminated on May 7 and 8, 2024 for reporting sick as a concerted action immediately.

The management will review the cases of these crew as per service regulations.'