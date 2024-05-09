AI Express issues termination letters to 25 members; asks others to join work

Air India Express has issued termination letters to around 25 cabin crew members who reported sick leading to the cancellation of more than 100 flights, airline sources said on Thursday, 9 May.

The Tata Group-owned airline has also given an ultimatum to the remaining cabin crew members reporting sick to join back duty by 4 pm on Thursday or face termination, they added.

Air India Express has also cancelled at least 60 flights for Thursday due to the non-availability of cabin crew, the sources said, adding that mass leaves by a section of the cabin crew have caused immense inconvenience to passengers.

There are around 1,400 cabin crew, including about 500 at the senior level, at the airline.

Over 200 cabin crew started reporting sick from Tuesday night to protest against alleged mismanagement at the airline that caused the cancellation of over 90 flights.

In a post on X, the civil aviation ministry said it has called for a report from Air India Express regarding the cancellation of flights, and asked it to resolve issues promptly.

The airline has also been advised to ensure proper facilities to passengers while airport operators have been requested to provide proactive assistance to affected passengers.