Air India Express fined Rs 10L for not compensating fliers for cancelled flights

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday, 29 August, imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Air India Express for not paying compensation to passengers for cancelled flights.

The DGCA carried out an inspection in accordance with its Annual Surveillance Programme 2024 for scheduled domestic airlines in June, in respect of norms pertaining to facilities and compensation that are to be provided to passengers.

"During the surveillance inspection of the airlines, it was observed that Air India Express was not complying with the provisions of CAR Section-3, Series M, Part IV," the DGCA said in a release.

Subsequently, a show-cause notice was issued to Air India Express.

The regulator said the airline's reply revealed that it had not complied with the provisions for providing compensation to passengers affected due to cancellation of flights.

Consequently, DGCA decided to slap a fine of Rs 10 lakh on the airline.