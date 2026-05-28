Air India extends suspension of Tel Aviv flights till July end amid West Asia tensions
Continued geopolitical uncertainty and limited airline operations leave Indian travellers in Israel facing rising costs and disruptions
Air India has extended the suspension of its Tel Aviv-Delhi services until the end of July as continuing geopolitical tensions in West Asia continue to disrupt international air travel in the region.
The airline had earlier suspended flights on the route until the end of June, but officials said the uncertain security situation has forced a further extension.
A senior executive overseeing Air India’s operation in Israel confirmed that the revised schedule was communicated on Wednesday evening.
“The flights have been further suspended till 31 July due to the geopolitical situation,” the official said.
The conflict in West Asia, which intensified earlier this year, has created significant operational challenges for airlines worldwide, including rising fuel prices, restricted airspace access and increased operating costs.
Air India had initially paused operations on the Tel Aviv route until the end of May before extending the suspension to June. The latest decision pushes the halt in services by another month.
Although the ceasefire between the United States and Iran has held for some time, uncertainty in the region has prompted many international airlines to avoid operating flights to and from Tel Aviv.
At present, only a limited number of carriers — including Israeli airlines such as El Al, Israir, Arkia and Air Haifa — have resumed services, leaving travellers with fewer options.
The continued suspension has caused concern among the more than 40,000 Indians living in Israel, many of whom rely on direct flights to travel to India for work, family commitments or personal emergencies.
The shortage of available flights has also led to higher travel costs, creating additional difficulties for Indian workers and other residents seeking to return home or travel abroad.
With PTI inputs