Air India extends suspension of Tel Aviv flights till July end amid West Asia tensions

Air India has extended the suspension of its Tel Aviv-Delhi services until the end of July as continuing geopolitical tensions in West Asia continue to disrupt international air travel in the region.

The airline had earlier suspended flights on the route until the end of June, but officials said the uncertain security situation has forced a further extension.

A senior executive overseeing Air India’s operation in Israel confirmed that the revised schedule was communicated on Wednesday evening.

“The flights have been further suspended till 31 July due to the geopolitical situation,” the official said.

The conflict in West Asia, which intensified earlier this year, has created significant operational challenges for airlines worldwide, including rising fuel prices, restricted airspace access and increased operating costs.