Air India pilot unions warn of going to 'any extent' if any member is terminated

According to an airline source, one of the concerns of the crew is regarding the medical assessment whereas "there is no change in this as, as an organisation the company reserves the right to ascertain their fitness for flying keeping in mind health of the individual and flight safety in line with DGCA".

Moreover, the source said, since different service rules existed at Air India and were not harmonised completely with the erstwhile merger, the attempt has been to bridge this gap and make common policies and rules for different sections of employees.

"So obviously, this contract will have to supersede the existing clauses so that the airline can introduce relevant policies from time-to-time," as per the source.

One of the concerns, among the several ones, is that the management has sought personal details of the crew including their mobile numbers on the excuse of sharing it with the regulatory authorities such as EPFO, and the unions allege that this may be misused by the management.

However, the source said that an "undertaking of this nature is important as the airline collects such details from them to only use it for any company-related activity, or to submit this data to any regulatory authorities."