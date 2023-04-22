Air India: Pilots, management in face-off over revised employment terms
Two pilot bodies have appealed to the Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran to intervene and rectify the situation.
Air India’s proposed revised terms and conditions of service have become a bone of contention between the pilot unions and the management. Matters heated up on Friday when legal notices were served on Air India by the Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) and the Indian Pilots' Guild (IPG) in response to the airline's proposed altered terms and conditions of service.
In the notice sent to Air India's chief human resources officer Suresh Dutt Tripathi, the pilot unions said that the airline's decision to approach pilots "individually" about the terms and conditions of employment "is not only unjust, coercive and intimidating, but is illegal."
Last week, Air India had internally announced new working conditions for its pilots and flight attendants. The 'Revised Terms of Employment and Compensation Details' were sent out through email to pilots at Air India and Air India Express.
According to the legal notice issued by the pilots, on April 16 and 17, members of the association received emails from the "Air India HR Team," which was addressed to them personally.
Terming the human resource (HR) policy of Air India Ltd as "draconian approach" and "driven by a lack of trust", two pilot bodies have appealed to the Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran to intervene and rectify the situation.
"Tata has always prided itself on its fair and ethical practices. However, the actions of the HR department with regard to the pilots are completely contrary to these values. The pilots are being subjected to unfair treatment. It is clear that the HR department is flouting the laws and regulations that are in place to protect the rights of employees. The pilots are being subjected to a hostile work environment," says a joint letter by the Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) and Indian Pilots' Guild (IPG).
"It is imperative that the spiteful ideology of the Human Resource department (of Air India) be addressed promptly to prevent any potential adverse effects on the growth prospects of our esteemed airline," the unions told the Chairman.
The pilot unions said they were hopeful and excited when the Tata Group bought the Air India as the group was reputed to "have the most phototropic and holistic management style amongst the leading organisations of the world".
The unions said the HR department of Air India appeared to be focused on dismantling, restructuring, or even replacing the human assets of the airline.
"HR policies characterised by a draconian approach, driven by a lack of trust and aimed at curtailing the autonomy of employees, began to roll out," the unions alleged.
According to the unions, the response of Air India's human resources department to their issues were at odds with the public perception of the Tata Group as a compassionate employer known for their empathy towards their employees.
"The philosophy of the current HR leadership at Air India appears to be significantly divergent from the esteemed and compassionate principles espoused by the late Mr. JRD Tata and the Chairman Emeritus, the respected Mr. Ratan Tata," the joint letter notes.
The unions are against Air India's move to unilaterally change the service conditions of some of the pilots in the guise of promotion.
