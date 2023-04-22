Air India: Pilots, management in face-off over revised employment terms

Air India’s proposed revised terms and conditions of service have become a bone of contention between the pilot unions and the management. Matters heated up on Friday when legal notices were served on Air India by the Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) and the Indian Pilots' Guild (IPG) in response to the airline's proposed altered terms and conditions of service.

In the notice sent to Air India's chief human resources officer Suresh Dutt Tripathi, the pilot unions said that the airline's decision to approach pilots "individually" about the terms and conditions of employment "is not only unjust, coercive and intimidating, but is illegal."