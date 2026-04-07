Air India raises fuel surcharge as global jet fuel prices surge

Air India has announced an increase in fuel surcharges across its domestic and international network, responding to a sharp rise in global jet fuel prices that has significantly raised operating costs.

The revised charges will come into effect from Wednesday, with the airline introducing a distance-based fuel surcharge structure for domestic routes. Under the new system, passengers will pay between Rs 299 for flights up to 500 kilometres and Rs 899 for sectors exceeding 2,000 kilometres, replacing the earlier flat-rate mechanism.

The move follows a recent government decision to cap increases in domestic Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices at 25 per cent, enabling airlines to pass on costs in a more measured manner. However, no such controls apply to international fuel pricing, prompting steeper revisions on overseas routes.

Air India said fuel surcharges for international travel will now vary by destination, starting at $24 for short-haul routes within the SAARC region (excluding Bangladesh) and rising to as much as $280 for long-haul flights to North America and Australia. Flights to Europe will attract a surcharge of $205.