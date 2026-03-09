Indian airlines plan 50 inbound West Asia flights amid Iran war disruption

Indian airlines have scheduled around 50 inbound flights from airports across West Asia on Monday as authorities closely monitor the impact of the ongoing Iran war on regional air travel.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, carriers including Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, SpiceJet and Akasa Air are planning to operate flights from several key regional hubs such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Muscat and Jeddah, subject to operational feasibility and prevailing conditions.

The ministry said it was keeping a close watch on the rapidly evolving situation in West Asia, which has begun to affect aviation operations between India and the region.

In a statement, the ministry said airlines were making necessary operational adjustments to ensure passenger safety while maintaining orderly flight operations.

Data from recent days shows that 51 inbound flights operated by Indian carriers arrived in India from the region on 7 March, carrying a total of 8,175 passengers. A further 49 inbound flights had been scheduled from the region on 8 March.