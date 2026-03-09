Indian airlines plan 50 inbound West Asia flights amid Iran war disruption
Government monitors air travel closely as carriers adjust operations and add extra capacity to support stranded passengers
Indian airlines have scheduled around 50 inbound flights from airports across West Asia on Monday as authorities closely monitor the impact of the ongoing Iran war on regional air travel.
According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, carriers including Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, SpiceJet and Akasa Air are planning to operate flights from several key regional hubs such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Muscat and Jeddah, subject to operational feasibility and prevailing conditions.
The ministry said it was keeping a close watch on the rapidly evolving situation in West Asia, which has begun to affect aviation operations between India and the region.
In a statement, the ministry said airlines were making necessary operational adjustments to ensure passenger safety while maintaining orderly flight operations.
Data from recent days shows that 51 inbound flights operated by Indian carriers arrived in India from the region on 7 March, carrying a total of 8,175 passengers. A further 49 inbound flights had been scheduled from the region on 8 March.
Officials said airlines are continuously assessing conditions at other airports in the region, with the possibility of expanding operations if the situation permits.
The government added that it remains in regular coordination with airlines and other aviation stakeholders to manage travel disruptions. Authorities are also monitoring airfares closely to ensure ticket prices remain reasonable and that there is no sharp increase during the current crisis.
Passengers have been advised to remain in contact with their respective airlines for the latest information on flight schedules as conditions may change.
Meanwhile, Air India has announced plans to operate 78 additional flights between 10 and 18 March to help accommodate travellers affected by disruptions linked to the situation in West Asia.
The airline said it would deploy extra capacity on nine international routes, adding around 17,660 seats in both directions. These routes include services connecting Delhi and Mumbai with major global destinations such as New York’s JFK airport and London Heathrow.
Additional flights are also being scheduled between Delhi and cities including Frankfurt, Paris, Amsterdam, Zurich, Colombo and Malé, in an effort to ease travel constraints and support passengers facing limited flight options during the ongoing crisis.
With IANS inputs
