149 stranded passengers return as AI operates first rescue flight from Dubai
Air India says it maintains close liaison with all relevant authorities to ensure the flights operated smoothly and safely
India’s national carrier, Air India, on Tuesday scripted a moment of relief and reunion as it brought home 149 stranded passengers from Dubai, launching the first rescue flight by an Indian airline amid the unfolding crisis in the Middle East.
Flight AI916D touched down at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at 10:58 am IST, its arrival marking not just a routine landing but the safe return of anxious travellers caught in turbulent circumstances abroad. The aircraft, bearing registration VT-EDC, carried 149 passengers who had been stranded in Dubai as regional tensions disrupted normal air travel.
In a statement, Air India said, “Air India welcomes back stranded passengers from Dubai on flight AI916D that landed at 1058 hrs IST at Delhi Airport. The aircraft, VT-EDC, ferried a total of 149 passengers.” The airline described the operation as the first by an Indian carrier to facilitate the homecoming of passengers during the current Middle East emergency.
Earlier in the morning, another special service — AI918D — had already paved the way, bringing back 143 cockpit and cabin crew members of Air India and its subsidiary, Air India Express, who had also been stranded in Dubai. Their safe return offered reassurance not only to the airline but to families awaiting word back home.
Behind the scenes, Air India’s Operations Control Centre and support teams worked tirelessly, coordinating under extraordinary conditions to make the rescue missions possible. The airline said it maintained close liaison with all relevant authorities to ensure the flights operated smoothly and safely.
Expressing gratitude to the Government of India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, and local authorities in Dubai, the airline acknowledged the cooperation that enabled the swift and secure return of both passengers and crew.
Reaffirming its commitment, Air India said the safety and wellbeing of passengers and staff remain paramount. The carrier is closely monitoring the evolving situation and remains in constant contact with Dubai Airports and other concerned agencies, with plans to operate additional flights at the earliest opportunity, subject to necessary approvals.
For the 149 passengers who stepped onto Indian soil on Tuesday morning, however, the most important milestone had already been reached — they were finally home.
With IANS inputs
