149 stranded passengers return as AI operates first rescue flight from Dubai

Earlier in the morning, another special service — AI918D — had already paved the way, bringing back 143 cockpit and cabin crew members of Air India and its subsidiary, Air India Express, who had also been stranded in Dubai. Their safe return offered reassurance not only to the airline but to families awaiting word back home.

Behind the scenes, Air India’s Operations Control Centre and support teams worked tirelessly, coordinating under extraordinary conditions to make the rescue missions possible. The airline said it maintained close liaison with all relevant authorities to ensure the flights operated smoothly and safely.

Expressing gratitude to the Government of India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, and local authorities in Dubai, the airline acknowledged the cooperation that enabled the swift and secure return of both passengers and crew.

Reaffirming its commitment, Air India said the safety and wellbeing of passengers and staff remain paramount. The carrier is closely monitoring the evolving situation and remains in constant contact with Dubai Airports and other concerned agencies, with plans to operate additional flights at the earliest opportunity, subject to necessary approvals.

For the 149 passengers who stepped onto Indian soil on Tuesday morning, however, the most important milestone had already been reached — they were finally home.

With IANS inputs