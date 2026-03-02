Rajasthan students, professionals stranded in Dubai after flight shutdown

For a few students, the experience has been particularly harrowing. Some claimed to have heard distant explosions near the Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports, intensifying fears already stirred by the unfolding conflict.

Siddharth Jain, a student from Kota residing in Dubai’s Academy Educational Zone, told his family that a missile reportedly fell near his hostel. He shared photographs and videos capturing flashes and sounds of intermittent explosions, scenes that have left loved ones back home deeply shaken.

Another student, Tanya from Kota, found her journey home interrupted in Abu Dhabi while returning from Canada, her travel plans caught in the geopolitical crossfire.

Adding to the mounting concern are around 120 pilgrims from Jodhpur stranded in Abu Dhabi. They had travelled to Dubai to attend a religious discourse (Katha) by Saint Amritram Maharaj of Bada Ramdwara Sursagar, held from 24 to 28 February. After the spiritual gathering concluded, the group proceeded to Abu Dhabi Airport, only to be informed that their return flights stood cancelled.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed deep concern and urged the Union Ministry of External Affairs to intervene. He said he had spoken to religious leaders and members of the expatriate Marwari community, who have extended assistance to the stranded devotees. Gehlot appealed to the Government of India to ensure their safe and swift return.

Among others caught in the disruption is Jodhpur businessman Gajendra Mahiya, who had travelled to Dubai on 23 February with friends and now finds himself stranded after his scheduled Sunday flight was cancelled.

Across airports and hotel lobbies, a common appeal echoes: a plea to the Government of India for safe evacuation and clarity on when the skies will reopen. Authorities continue to monitor the evolving situation as passengers wait for announcements on flight resumptions or possible evacuation arrangements.

Meanwhile, back in Rajasthan, the tremors of the Middle East conflict have found expression on the streets of Ajmer. Members of the Shia community held a solemn procession following the reported death of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Participants donned black bands as a mark of mourning and raised slogans condemning the United States and Israel.

Effigies of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were burned during the demonstration, and a three-day mourning period was declared. Protesters strongly denounced the airstrikes, reflecting how events unfolding thousands of miles away have stirred emotions deeply at home.

As diplomatic efforts unfold and tensions simmer, hundreds remain stranded under foreign skies — waiting, watching, and hoping for a safe passage back home.

