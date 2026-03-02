MHA writes to states, UTs urging caution as Middle East tensions escalate

As tensions in West Asia continue to spiral following joint US-Israel military strikes on Iran, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday issued a nationwide advisory urging all states and Union Territories to remain vigilant and proactively safeguard law and order.

In a formal communication to chief secretaries and administrators, the ministry advised authorities to exercise heightened caution and closely monitor any demonstrations organised either in support of or in opposition to Iran. The MHA underscored the need to ensure that such gatherings do not disrupt public order or communal harmony.

Emphasising preventive preparedness, the ministry directed state governments to strengthen intelligence tracking, intensify ground-level surveillance, and put in place adequate measures to pre-empt any untoward incidents. The advisory warned that certain elements could attempt to exploit the volatile geopolitical situation to inflame passions or engineer unrest under the guise of protest.