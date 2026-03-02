MHA writes to states, UTs urging caution as Middle East tensions escalate
MHA underscores the need to ensure that such gatherings do not disrupt public order or communal harmony
As tensions in West Asia continue to spiral following joint US-Israel military strikes on Iran, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday issued a nationwide advisory urging all states and Union Territories to remain vigilant and proactively safeguard law and order.
In a formal communication to chief secretaries and administrators, the ministry advised authorities to exercise heightened caution and closely monitor any demonstrations organised either in support of or in opposition to Iran. The MHA underscored the need to ensure that such gatherings do not disrupt public order or communal harmony.
Emphasising preventive preparedness, the ministry directed state governments to strengthen intelligence tracking, intensify ground-level surveillance, and put in place adequate measures to pre-empt any untoward incidents. The advisory warned that certain elements could attempt to exploit the volatile geopolitical situation to inflame passions or engineer unrest under the guise of protest.
The alert comes against the backdrop of a sharp escalation in the Middle East after reported strikes that killed Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, triggering widespread reactions across parts of India.
In the Kashmir Valley, authorities imposed precautionary restrictions to maintain peace and stability. Educational institutions — including schools, colleges and universities — were ordered shut for two days as a preventive step. Officials said the measures were intended to deter miscreants and anti-national elements from exploiting heightened public sentiment and to avert any potential escalation.
Protests were reported from parts of the Valley, where demonstrators expressed grief and anger over developments in Iran. A separate demonstration was also held at Aligarh Muslim University, where students gathered on campus, with some local residents reportedly joining in solidarity.
Authorities across states have been instructed to maintain close coordination among law enforcement agencies and respond swiftly to any signs of escalation. The advisory assumes added significance as the country prepares to celebrate Holi and observe the holy month of Ramzan — occasions that traditionally see large public gatherings — making the preservation of communal harmony and public order paramount.
The Centre has reiterated that peace and stability must be maintained at all costs, even as global tremors from the Middle East conflict reverberate domestically.
With IANS inputs
