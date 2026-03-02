US Embassy in Pak cancels visa, consular services after attacks on consulates

Violent scenes unfolded outside the United States Consulate General Karachi and the US Consulate in Lahore, while calls for protests were also made near the embassy in Islamabad and the consulate in Peshawar. Visuals circulating on social media showed shattered windows, damaged entryways and fires burning within the Karachi consulate compound, as demonstrators clashed with security personnel.

According to reports in The Express Tribune, at least 23 protesters were killed in confrontations across the country — including 10 outside the Karachi consulate, 11 in Skardu district of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, and two in Islamabad. In Skardu, protesters reportedly torched a United Nations office amid the unrest.

The United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) confirmed that its offices in Skardu and Gilgit were set ablaze, though no casualties were reported at its facilities. Additional government and institutional buildings — including a school, the office of the superintendent of police, and the Agha Khan Rural Support Programme office — were also set on fire, according to reports in the Dawn.

Authorities responded with a forceful crackdown. Police deployed crowd-control measures as protesters were seen attacking guard posts and damaging property with sticks and stones. A curfew was imposed in Skardu to restore order, and the Pakistan Army was called in under Section 245 of the Pakistan Penal Code to assist civil authorities.

The US Embassy has advised American citizens in Pakistan to closely monitor local media, avoid protest areas, and maintain heightened personal security.

With diplomatic operations disrupted and tensions simmering, the unrest marks one of the most serious security challenges faced by US missions in Pakistan in recent years.

