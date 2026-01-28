US takes early steps to reopen embassy in Venezuela

The United States government has formally informed Congress that it is initiating steps that could lead to the reopening of its embassy in Caracas, over six years after diplomatic relations with Venezuela were severed.

In a letter dated 26 January and sent to ten House and Senate committees, the State Department outlined a phased plan under which a regular contingent of temporary staff will be deployed to Venezuela’s capital to carry out limited diplomatic duties.

These personnel are expected to live and work from a temporary facility while the main embassy compound is brought up to operational and security standards.

The shuttered embassy in Caracas has been closed since March 2019, when ties between Washington and Caracas were broken amid rising tensions between the two governments.