US and Venezuela signal détente as interim leader vows more prisoner releases
Delcy Rodríguez welcomes “productive” Trump call while pledging continued prisoner frees
Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodríguez has pledged to continue the release of detainees held under the presidency of Nicolás Maduro and described her first phone conversation with US President Donald Trump since Maduro’s removal as positive, marking a potential thaw in strained relations.
Al Jazeera said that Rodríguez, who assumed leadership after a dramatic US military operation that resulted in Maduro’s capture and extradition to the United States on criminal charges, said on Wednesday that the process of freeing prisoners “has not yet concluded” and signalled a “new political moment” for her country.
She made the remarks during a media briefing in Caracas, emphasising coexistence and tolerance while asserting her government’s intent to enforce the law.
The acting president’s comments followed a lengthy telephone call with Trump, their first known direct contact since the January security operation. Both leaders described the conversation as constructive. Trump said they had discussed issues including oil, minerals, trade and national security, and he praised Rodríguez as a “terrific person” while expressing optimism about cooperation between the two nations.
Trump’s remarks came as he said the United States and Venezuela appeared to be “getting along very well”, highlighting potential areas of mutual interest after weeks of heightened tensions triggered by the US action against Maduro.
Rodríguez, flanked by senior Venezuelan officials including her brother, National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez, reiterated Caracas’s commitment to continuing the release of detainees, a move that has been long demanded by rights groups and international observers.
Last week, Venezuelan authorities announced that more than 400 detainees had been freed, a development that has drawn both praise and criticism over the pace and transparency of the process.
The developments signal a shift in Venezuela’s diplomatic posture after Maduro’s ouster, with Rodríguez emphasising both cooperation with Washington and Venezuela’s sovereign interests.
Her government’s ongoing prisoner releases and engagement with the United States are likely to remain central to efforts to stabilise the country and reframe its relationship with international partners.