US and Venezuela signal détente as interim leader vows more prisoner releases

Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodríguez has pledged to continue the release of detainees held under the presidency of Nicolás Maduro and described her first phone conversation with US President Donald Trump since Maduro’s removal as positive, marking a potential thaw in strained relations.

Al Jazeera said that Rodríguez, who assumed leadership after a dramatic US military operation that resulted in Maduro’s capture and extradition to the United States on criminal charges, said on Wednesday that the process of freeing prisoners “has not yet concluded” and signalled a “new political moment” for her country.

She made the remarks during a media briefing in Caracas, emphasising coexistence and tolerance while asserting her government’s intent to enforce the law.

The acting president’s comments followed a lengthy telephone call with Trump, their first known direct contact since the January security operation. Both leaders described the conversation as constructive. Trump said they had discussed issues including oil, minerals, trade and national security, and he praised Rodríguez as a “terrific person” while expressing optimism about cooperation between the two nations.

Trump’s remarks came as he said the United States and Venezuela appeared to be “getting along very well”, highlighting potential areas of mutual interest after weeks of heightened tensions triggered by the US action against Maduro.