Delcy Rodríguez: Venezuela’s powerful vice president at the centre of global diplomacy

Delcy Rodríguez is one of the most powerful figures in Venezuela’s political establishment, serving as the country’s vice president and a key confidant of President Nicolás Maduro. Known for her sharp rhetoric, legal training and international profile, Rodríguez has played a central role in defending the Maduro government amid domestic unrest, economic crisis and sustained international pressure.

Born on 18 May 1969 in Caracas, Rodríguez trained as a lawyer and entered politics through Venezuela’s leftist movement that emerged during the rise of former president Hugo Chávez. She is the daughter of Jorge Rodríguez, a left-wing activist who died in custody in 1976, a personal history that has often been cited by allies as shaping her strong anti-imperialist political worldview.

Rodríguez rose to national prominence during the Chávez era, holding several senior posts before becoming Venezuela’s foreign minister in 2014, a position she retained until 2018. As foreign minister, she was one of the most vocal international defenders of the Venezuelan government, frequently clashing with Western governments, regional blocs and international organisations over sanctions, human rights allegations and questions of democratic legitimacy.

During her tenure at the foreign ministry, Rodríguez represented Venezuela at the United Nations, where her speeches often accused the United States and its allies of pursuing regime change and economic warfare against Caracas. She became known for combative interventions at the UN General Assembly, rejecting accusations of authoritarianism and arguing that sanctions were responsible for Venezuela’s economic collapse.

In June 2018, Maduro appointed Rodríguez as vice president, elevating her to one of the most powerful positions in the Venezuelan state. In this role, she has overseen key areas of governance, including economic coordination, crisis management and international engagement, while also acting as the government’s principal spokesperson during periods of political confrontation.