‘We are well, I am a fighter’: Venezuelan Prez Maduro’s message to son from US jail
Maduro Guerra said his father remains unbroken, stressing that Chavismo’s strength lies in unity
Venezuelan lawmaker Nicolás Maduro Guerra said on Saturday that his father, President Nicolás Maduro, sent a message through his lawyers saying he is in good condition and remains steadfast while being held in the United States.
Maduro Guerra spoke to leaders of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela, quoting his father as saying: “We are well. I am a fighter,” and urging supporters not to be disheartened.
Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured by US forces early on 3 January during military strikes in Caracas and other cities, a high-profile action that has drawn global condemnation and concern. Both leaders were taken to the US to face federal charges, including drug-related offences.
Maduro Guerra said his father remains unbroken and that the government and its supporters are “united and standing firm”, adding that the strength of Chavismo lies in unity.
In Venezuela, acting president Delcy Rodríguez pledged to secure the return of Maduro and Flores. Speaking at a community event, she said there is no uncertainty about the country’s leadership or governing programme and vowed not to rest “for a single minute” until they are back in Venezuela.
Rodríguez insisted the Venezuelan people remain in charge and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to peace, stability and the nation’s future.
With IANS inputs
