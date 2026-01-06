Maduro pleads innocent in New York as Venezuela faces turmoil

In a courtroom packed with anticipation in New York City on Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro made his first public statements since a daring US operation seized him from his home in Caracas, asserting his innocence and describing himself as a “decent man” who had been “kidnapped”, the Al Jazeera reported.

Maduro, who appeared alongside his wife Cilia Flores, faced a federal arraignment on charges of “narcoterrorism” and related conspiracies. Handcuffed and clad in blue jail uniforms, the couple was escorted under heavy guard into the court of US district judge Alvin K. Hellerstein, wearing headsets to follow the English proceedings translated into Spanish.

Addressing the judge, Maduro maintained his not-guilty plea and declared, “I was kidnapped. I am innocent and a decent man, the president of my country.”

The courtroom drama unfolded against a backdrop of political tension and protest. Across the street, authorities kept a small but vocal crowd of demonstrators separated, as supporters and opponents of the US action clashed over Venezuelan flags and chants.

Maduro, his wife, son, and three others face the possibility of life imprisonment if found guilty of allegedly facilitating the shipment of cocaine through drug cartels — a claim contested by observers who point to the lack of concrete evidence linking Maduro to cartel activities, the Al Jazeera reported.