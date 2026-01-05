Venezuela’s acting president proposes cooperation with US after Maduro’s capture

Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodríguez on Sunday offered to collaborate with the United States on an agenda centred on “shared development”, marking the first conciliatory overture from Caracas since US forces captured President Nicolás Maduro and his wife in a high-intensity military operation.

In a statement posted on social media, Rodríguez said her government was prioritising a shift towards respectful relations with Washington, despite having earlier condemned the US raid as an illegal act aimed at seizing Venezuela’s national resources.

“We invite the US government to collaborate with us on an agenda of cooperation oriented towards shared development within the framework of international law to strengthen lasting community coexistence,” Rodríguez said. “President Donald Trump, our peoples and our region deserve peace and dialogue, not war.”

Rodríguez, who also serves as Venezuela’s oil minister, has long been viewed as the most pragmatic figure within Maduro’s inner circle. Trump has previously said she was willing to work with the United States. Publicly, however, Rodríguez and other senior officials have continued to describe the detention of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, as a “kidnapping” and have insisted that Maduro remains the country’s legitimate leader.

The statement came a day after Trump warned that the US could launch another strike if Venezuela failed to cooperate with Washington’s efforts to open up its oil industry and curb drug trafficking. Speaking to reporters, Trump also threatened military action in Colombia and Mexico, and said Cuba’s communist government appeared close to collapse. The Colombian and Mexican embassies in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Rodríguez’s outreach came on the eve of Maduro’s scheduled appearance on Monday before a federal judge in New York. The Trump administration has portrayed his seizure as a law-enforcement action to enforce criminal charges first filed in 2020, which accuse Maduro of conspiring to engage in narco-terrorism.

US prosecutors allege that Maduro provided support to major drug trafficking organisations, including the Sinaloa Cartel and the Tren de Aragua, directed cocaine trafficking routes, used the military to protect shipments and allowed presidential facilities to be used for moving narcotics. The charges were updated on Saturday to include Flores, who is accused of ordering kidnappings and murders. Maduro has denied all allegations, and US officials have said it could take months before his trial begins.