32 Cubans killed as US strikes on Venezuela deepen regional turmoil

Cuba has announced the deaths of 32 of its citizens during the United States military operation to seize and detain Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife in Caracas, deepening international alarm over the most controversial US intervention in Latin America in decades.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Havana declared two days of national mourning on 5 and 6 January to honour those killed, adding that funeral arrangements would be announced shortly. Al Jazeera reported that the state-run Prensa Latina news agency said the Cuban nationals were military personnel who had been deployed in Venezuela at the request of the Maduro government.

According to the agency, the Cubans were killed while “carrying out missions” for their country’s armed forces, falling either in direct combat with US troops or during air strikes on facilities in Caracas. It said they had offered “fierce resistance” during the assault.

Cuba has long been a close ally of Venezuela and has stationed military advisers and security personnel in the country for years, assisting Caracas in a range of operations.

Maduro, 63, and his wife were flown to New York following the raid and are expected to appear in a US court on Monday to face drug-related charges, including allegations dating back to 2020. The Venezuelan leader has repeatedly denied any criminal wrongdoing.

Images of Maduro blindfolded and handcuffed by US forces have shocked many Venezuelans. The country’s defence minister, general Vladimir Padrino, said on state television that the US attack killed soldiers, civilians and a significant portion of the president’s security detail “in cold blood”, though he did not provide an official casualty figure.

US media reports, citing Venezuelan officials, have suggested that at least 40 people were killed during the operation. President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, acknowledged that “there was a lot of death on the other side”, claiming that many of those killed were Cuban nationals and that there were no US casualties.