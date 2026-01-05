Donald Trump says US ‘in charge’ of Venezuela after Maduro arrest

In a sweeping declaration that sent shockwaves across the hemisphere, US President Donald Trump proclaimed that the United States is now “in charge” of Venezuela following the dramatic arrest of Nicolás Maduro, warning that Washington stands ready to unleash further military force if authorities in Caracas fail to cooperate.

Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump painted a vivid picture of a perilous operation, describing how US helicopters flew through a hail of gunfire as American forces moved to seize Maduro. “It was a very dangerous operation,” he said, recalling bullets tearing through the air as aircraft came under attack. One helicopter was hit, he confirmed, but all US personnel returned safely. “We got everything back and nobody killed,” he said.

When asked who now governs Venezuela, Trump brushed aside the question with a blunt assertion of authority. “Don’t ask me who’s in charge,” he said. “It means we’re in charge.”

Trump said he has not personally spoken to Venezuela’s newly sworn-in leader, Delcy Rodríguez, though members of his administration have engaged with her. While noting that she is cooperating, the president made clear that Washington’s patience has limits. “If they don’t behave, we will do a second strike,” he warned, adding that the US had been fully prepared for another wave of military action.