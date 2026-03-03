Stranded fliers return to Chennai after Dubai airspace closure amid Gulf conflict
Passengers recount explosions, missile sightings and airport chaos; thank Centre and Tamil Nadu government for assistance
Passengers returning from Dubai on Tuesday recounted tense scenes of explosions and deserted streets after the escalating US-Israel strikes on Iran and subsequent retaliatory attacks disrupted air travel across the Gulf region, leaving thousands stranded.
Transit passengers and tourists said their travel plans were thrown into disarray after Dubai airspace was temporarily closed following the escalation. Several fliers expressed relief on returning safely and thanked the Central and Tamil Nadu governments for facilitating their return.
Shubha, travelling from New York to Chennai with a layover in Dubai, said airline authorities informed passengers on Saturday afternoon that the city’s airspace had been shut. “Coming back here is like a freedom. I am coming from New York. I had a lay over in Dubai on Saturday. In the afternoon around 1 pm that day, they (Airline authorities) told that the Dubai air space has been closed,” she told reporters at the Chennai airport.
“Emirates Airlines and Dubai airport took care of us very well and immediately moved us to hotels. We were staying there in hotels. However, after reaching the hotel, we were told that some debris or something like a shrapnel fell at the Dubai airport causing some damage,” she said.
“Scary situation prevailed during our stay as we could hear explosions every few hours. During nights we were able to see the missiles. Today, we are very happy to be back home, safe and alive,” she added.
Karthik, a Chennai resident who had travelled to Dubai with his family, said they were scheduled to return on Saturday but were informed about the closure of airspace. “We went for a tour last Tuesday (February 24). We were supposed to return on Saturday. But on Saturday we got the news about the closure of air space,” he said.
“We returned to the hotel on the same day and stayed there. We were able to hear sounds of missiles. Thankfully, we managed to get ticket for our journey today and came back to Chennai,” he said, adding that he had initially expected only minor delays.
Another passenger, Syed Ali from Nagoor, said panic spread among travellers at the airport. “Upon hearing the news, several children started to cry due to the situation at the Dubai airport. However, the hotel authorities helped us a lot and accommodated us,” he said.
“Nearly 20,000 people were seen standing in long queues and were sent to various hotels. We should thank both the Central and state governments for taking steps for our safe return,” he added.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had earlier directed the Non-Resident Tamils Welfare and Rehabilitation Department to assess the situation of Tamils residing in Gulf countries. The state government also set up a 24-hour control room at Tamil Nadu House in Delhi to assist affected passengers.
AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and PMK (Pattali Makkal Katchi) leader Anbumani Ramadoss had urged the Union government to take appropriate steps to ensure the safety of Tamils living in West Asian countries.
