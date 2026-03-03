Stranded fliers return to Chennai after Dubai airspace closure amid Gulf conflict

Passengers returning from Dubai on Tuesday recounted tense scenes of explosions and deserted streets after the escalating US-Israel strikes on Iran and subsequent retaliatory attacks disrupted air travel across the Gulf region, leaving thousands stranded.

Transit passengers and tourists said their travel plans were thrown into disarray after Dubai airspace was temporarily closed following the escalation. Several fliers expressed relief on returning safely and thanked the Central and Tamil Nadu governments for facilitating their return.

Shubha, travelling from New York to Chennai with a layover in Dubai, said airline authorities informed passengers on Saturday afternoon that the city’s airspace had been shut. “Coming back here is like a freedom. I am coming from New York. I had a lay over in Dubai on Saturday. In the afternoon around 1 pm that day, they (Airline authorities) told that the Dubai air space has been closed,” she told reporters at the Chennai airport.

“Emirates Airlines and Dubai airport took care of us very well and immediately moved us to hotels. We were staying there in hotels. However, after reaching the hotel, we were told that some debris or something like a shrapnel fell at the Dubai airport causing some damage,” she said.

“Scary situation prevailed during our stay as we could hear explosions every few hours. During nights we were able to see the missiles. Today, we are very happy to be back home, safe and alive,” she added.

Karthik, a Chennai resident who had travelled to Dubai with his family, said they were scheduled to return on Saturday but were informed about the closure of airspace. “We went for a tour last Tuesday (February 24). We were supposed to return on Saturday. But on Saturday we got the news about the closure of air space,” he said.