Dubai consortium moves SC over rule changes in Dharavi redevelopment project

A Dubai-based consortium that had earlier emerged as the top bidder for the redevelopment of Mumbai’s Dharavi, one of the world’s largest slum clusters, has taken its case to the Supreme Court of India, challenging the dismissal its previous plea in the Bombay High Court.

SecLink Technologies Corporation has claimed that tender rules were altered after it was declared the highest bidder, Khaleej Times reported.

Spread across about 2.4 square kilometres in the heart of Mumbai, Dharavi is home to more than one million residents and is among the most densely populated urban settlements in the world.

The redevelopment project, estimated to unlock over Dh125 billion (around Rs 2.8 lakh crore) in long-term commercial value, has drawn global attention as one of Asia’s most ambitious urban renewal initiatives.

According to the newspaper report, the dispute centres around SecLink Technologies Corporation, the Dubai-registered consortium that participated in an international tender floated by the Maharashtra government in 2018. SecLink was declared the top bidder the following year but claims the process was later cancelled and reissued with revised criteria that excluded it from reapplying.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, SecLink’s chairman and managing director Nilang Shah said the consortium had arranged substantial financial backing before the tender was annulled.

“We had secured $4 billion (Dh13.5 billion) as a bank guarantee for the project, and expenses have already crossed Dh3.82 billion,” Shah was quoted as saying, adding that maintaining the financing structure has continued to incur significant costs as the legal battle drags on.

Shah further told the publication that UAE-based investors who had committed funds to the project are now facing exposure due to the cancellation of the initial tender.

Citing court documents, Khaleej Times reported that Maharashtra had invited global bids in late 2018 for Dharavi’s redevelopment. SecLink, which competed with several Indian developers, had made an offer of around Dh3 billion and was selected as the preferred bidder. However, before the final award could be issued, the state government cancelled the process.