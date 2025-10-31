AI seeks Rs 10,000 cr funding from Tata Sons, Singapore Airlines amid losses

Air India is seeking financial support of around Rs 10,000 crore ($1.14 billion) from its owners Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, as the carrier grapples with heavy losses, operational challenges, and the aftermath of a fatal crash earlier this year, according to a report by Bloomberg citing sources familiar with the matter.

The funding request reportedly covers plans to upgrade systems and services as well as build in-house engineering and maintenance divisions, part of Air India’s broader effort to strengthen operational resilience and reduce external dependencies. The airline has not issued an official statement on the report.

Tata Sons holds a 74.9 per cent stake in Air India, while Singapore Airlines owns the remaining 25.1 per cent.

The move comes amid reports that the carrier is expected to incur losses worth Rs 4,000 crore following airspace restrictions imposed by Pakistan earlier this year after military tensions with India disrupted international flight routes.

Air India’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson recently addressed the airline’s operational challenges in light of the June 12 crash of Flight AI-171, which claimed 241 lives when a Boeing 787 Dreamliner travelling from Ahmedabad to London crashed shortly after take-off.

Speaking at the Aviation India 2025 summit, Wilson said that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB)’s preliminary report found “no fault” with the airline’s operating procedures or maintenance practices.