Pilots question Air India’s proposed flexi contract model for cockpit crew

Air India is set to introduce a voluntary “flexi contract model” for its pilots, sparking debate within the pilot community. The scheme, expected to roll out in two phases between January and March 2026, could see widebody pilots working 15 days a month, while narrowbody crews operate for 20 days.

A news report in the Hindustan Times quoted the airline as describing the initiative as a voluntary option aimed at giving pilots more personal time, with commensurate payments. However, the pilots have questioned whether the offer masks a cost-cutting exercise that could reduce earnings by up to 40 per cent, particularly for widebody pilots.

These pilots are engaged with operating ultra-long-haul flights to destinations such as the US and Canada. Narrowbody pilots may see pay reductions of up to 30 per cent.

“As per the plan, a widebody pilot will get work for 15 days and a narrowbody pilot 20 days. This is a further loss of flying hours, which were already down from nearly 90 hours a month pre-Covid to 50–55 hours after privatisation,” said one industry source requesting anonymity.

Pilot compensation in India typically includes a base salary, allowances, and flying hour payments. Under the proposed flexi scheme, both the guaranteed minimum paid hours and base pay are expected to be reduced significantly, with further limits on the ability to accrue additional flying hours.