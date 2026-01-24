Airlines suspend Middle East flights as security tensions disrupt global aviation

Air travel to and over the Middle East is facing renewed disruption as escalating geopolitical tensions prompt airlines to suspend services and alter flight paths, highlighting the region’s vulnerability as a critical hub in global aviation.

On 23 January, Air France announced a temporary suspension of flights to Dubai, citing a worsening security environment. The French carrier said it was closely tracking developments across the Middle East, including the airspace typically used by its aircraft, and stressed that passenger and crew safety remained its overriding priority.

KLM has taken similar steps, announcing a halt to several routes in the region. Without specifying a reason, the Dutch airline said it would suspend flights to Tel Aviv, Dubai, Dammam and Riyadh until further notice. It also confirmed that its aircraft would avoid flying over the airspace of Iraq, Iran, Israel and a number of other countries in the Gulf.

While Air France and KLM are among the first European airlines to publicly announce such measures, the situation has wider implications. European carriers with strong Middle East networks, Asian airlines operating long-haul routes linking Europe, the Gulf and the United States, and even Gulf-based carriers could all face mounting challenges if airspace restrictions expand further.

Avoiding certain parts of Middle Eastern airspace is expected to lengthen flight times, increase fuel consumption and disrupt tightly scheduled services connecting Europe, Asia and Africa. Industry analysts warn that these operational pressures could translate into higher ticket prices, alongside inconvenience for passengers due to cancellations and rescheduling.